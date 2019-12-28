ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday intermittent lane restrictions will be encountered along Illinois Route 140 on Monday, December 30, 2019.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Weather permitting, various lanes within the intersection of IL 140 and the Broadway Connector in Alton will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for manhole repairs," Joe Monroe of IDOT said. "Access to Illinois Route 140, U.S. 67, and the Clark Bridge in Alton will remain available throughout the project."

Monroe continued and said: "Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, the use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment."

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this: