COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces ramp restrictions and closures near the MLK Bridge on Friday, March 17, 2017. The right lane of the westbound exit ramp (Exit 2C) from Interstate 55/64 westbound to the MLK Bridge will be closed between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM. Access to the MLK Bridge will remain available from I-55/64 westbound via the left exit ramps (Exit 2B).

The ramp closure is needed to perform work on an overhead sign truss at these exits. IDOT District 8 Bowman Yard forces will provide the needed traffic control. Full access will be restored upon completion of this work. There will be no overnight closures associated with this effort. All ramps will be available for the evening rush period.

Article continues after sponsor message

It is anticipated this lane closure will result in traffic delays. Travel times will be affected on most roads in the vicinity of this closure. Motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes or allow additional travel time in and around the Poplar Street Complex. Traffic control devices will be utilized during these restrictions to assist motorists making their way around and through the work zone. The Department asks that motorists be patient, slow down and use extreme caution when travelling through this area.

Additional information is also available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

More like this: