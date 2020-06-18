GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane closures will be encountered on I-270 Chain of Rocks Canal Bridge, at mile marker 2.0. The lane closures are needed for bridge inspection. Weather permitting, the following lane closures will take place:

Monday, June 22, the westbound right ramp lane and shoulder will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, June 23, the eastbound right ramp lane and shoulder will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The ramps to and from IL 3 will remain open during this work.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.

