CENTRAL CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced intermittent lane closures on northbound US 51 between Old 51 Road and Community Beach Road beginning on Thursday, July 9, 2020, weather permitting. This work is necessary to do pavement repairs and is expected to be complete by July 15, 2020.

Drivers may experience delays when traveling through the work zone. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Kinney Contractors, Inc. of Raymond, IL.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.