BOND COUNTY - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announces that intermittent lane closures will occur on US 40 1.7 miles east of Pocahontas at the structure crossing the West Fork Shoal Creek beginning Wednesday, April 12, 2017, weather permitting. This work is necessary to replace the existing bridge and should be complete by mid-August 2017.

Traffic control with flaggers will be set up allowing one lane of traffic through the work zone. The Department asks that all motorists be patient, slow down and use extreme caution when travelling near and through this work zone.

Article continues after sponsor message

The General Contractor on this project is Keller Construction Company of Glen Carbon, Illinois. Mr. Paul Grabowski is the Supervising Field Engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation. If you have any questions concerning this project, you may contact him at (618) 346-3353.

Additional information is available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.