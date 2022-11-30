GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane closures in both directions of I-270 between IL 3 and Riverview Drive in Missouri beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022, weather permitting. One lane in each direction will remain open throughout the weekend. This work is needed to do bridge deck repairs. All lanes will be opened on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 5:00 a.m.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Walsh Construction Company II, LLC of Chicago, IL.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

