COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced Southbound Illinois Route 203 (Nameoki Road) at Johnson/Fehling Road in Granite City will have lane closures beginning May 23, 2016.

These lane restrictions are necessary to construct drainage improvements for a proposed commercial development. This work should be completed by June 24, 2016, weather permitting. The Contractor on this project is Tri-C Construction Company, Inc.

Motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near and throughout this work zone. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these lane closures. The Department asks that all motorists look for ROAD CONSTRUCTION AHEAD signs, to be patient, reduce speed, and use additional caution when traveling near and throughout this work zone.

Article continues after sponsor message

Additional information is available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

More like this: