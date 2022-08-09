TROY – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announces a lane closure in both the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-70 between I-55/70/270 interchange and IL 4, beginning on Friday, August 12, 2022, weather permitting. The westbound lane will be closed on August 12 at 9:00 am and the eastbound lane will be closed on August 13 at 5:00 a.m.

One-lane in each direction will remain open at all times. This work is needed to make bridge deck repairs. The westbound lanes are expected to be opened on August 13 by 11:59 p.m. and the eastbound lanes are expected to be open on August 15 by 10:00 a.m.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the construction area.

The contractor on this project is Kilian Corporation of Mascoutah, IL.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

