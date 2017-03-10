COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions may be encountered along westbound Illinois 143 (Edwardsville Road), west of Illinois Route 159 at Cahokia Creek in Edwardsville, Illinois.

This lane restriction will be in place from March 13, 2017 to March 24, 2017. The restriction is required for pipeline repairs. Work is being completed Foltz Construction.

Article continues after sponsor message

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is also available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://www.twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.