COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced today that the outside lane of eastbound I-270 between IL-159 and the I-55/70/270 interchange will be closed beginning Monday, March 20, 2017, weather permitting. 

The lane restriction will take place during non-peak hours. All lanes will be open between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. This lane restriction is necessary to perform electrical work and is expected to be completed by the end of March.

The general contractor on this project is Wissehr Electric, Inc. of Belleville. Mr. John Adcock is the supervising field engineer for IDOT. If you have any questions concerning this project, you may contact him at (618) 346-3352. 

Additional information is available at http://stl-traffic.org. 

