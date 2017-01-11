COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane closure will be encountered for northbound Illinois Route 143 traffic, north of Cpl. Belchik Memorial Expressway. The lane closure will be in place beginning January 16, 2017 from 6:00 AM each Monday until 6:00 PM each Friday. All lanes will be opened each weekend.

This lane closure is needed to conduct exploration activities for the Wood River Levee and should continue until April 1, 2017. The work is being completed by Palmerton and Parrish, Inc.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is also available at http://stl-traffic.org.

