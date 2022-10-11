IDOT Announces Lane Closure Between Route 157 and 203 For October 12
Submitted by IDOT
October 11, 2022 3:57 PM
COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that both lanes of Old Chain of Rocks Road from Illinois Route 157 to Illinois Route 203 will be intermittently restricted to one lane during daytime hours only on Wednesday, October 12, weather permitting.
Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all traffic signs and refrain from mobile devices while approaching.
