GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that Illinois Route 3 between 20th Street and Niedringhaus was intermittently restricted to two-lanes in each direction beginning on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. This work is necessary to repair sidewalks and traffic signals. The work is expected to be completed by August 2020.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is the Keller Construction of Glen Carbon, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

