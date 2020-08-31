GREENFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today Illinois Route 267 will be closed to all traffic just north of Rubicon Road near Greenfield beginning at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, through Thursday, Sept. 10. The road closure is necessary to replace a failed crossroad pipe culvert.

A signed detour will be placed utilizing routes Illinois Route 108, U.S. 67, and I-72. All lanes will reopen late-evening Thursday, Sept. 10. Advance warning signs have been deployed to warn motorists of this full closure.

Additional lane closures may be encountered on Friday, Sept. 11 - as necessary to complete final pavement repairs. However, the roadway will be open in both directions after Sept. 10. Flaggers will control two-way traffic during subsequent work periods.

RCS Construction, Inc. of East Alton is the contractor completing these repairs. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

