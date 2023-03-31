EDWARDSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces an Illinois route near Edwardsville main street with high traffic flow will be closed for part of this coming week.

Illinois Route 159 will be closed to all traffic from Illinois 143/Old Alton Road, over the Mooney Creek and Cahokia Creek structures, to 3,000’ south of Roman Hills Road beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, April 3, through 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 5.

Illinois Route 159 will remain open to traffic from Roman Hills Road to Illinois Route 140. A marked detour will be in place utilizing Illinois Route 143, Route 255, and Illinois 140.

"This closure is to complete final pavement repairs due to a previous slope failure in this area," IDOT said. "Work is being completed by Keller Construction."

To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

