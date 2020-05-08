EDWARDSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that Illinois 143 between just west of Oasis Drive and just east of Drda Lane will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning on Monday, May 18, 2020, weather permitting. This work is necessary to construct a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by July 2020.

IDOT said motorists should allow extra time when traveling through this area. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is the Christ Bros. Asphalt, Inc. of Lebanon, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.