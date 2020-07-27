COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that IL 140 between Terra Dr. and Annex St. will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning on Monday, July 27, 2020, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to construct a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by mid-September 2020.

Motorists should allow extra time when traveling through this area. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is the Charles E. Mahoney Co. of Swansea, Illinois.

