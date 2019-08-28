KAMPSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that IL 96 in Kampsville just west of IL 100, will be restricted to one lane beginning on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals. This work is necessary to perform bridge repairs and is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

Drivers should allow extra time when travelling through this area. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Stutz Excavating, Inc of Alton, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.