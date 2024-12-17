COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has announced that southbound lanes of I-55/70 will experience periodic restrictions between Black Lane and Illinois Route 111 on December 18 and 19, 2024.

The right lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, weather permitting, as IDOT District 8 engineering consultants conduct surveys on the bridges over Canteen Creek, A & S Railroad, and IL 111. All lanes are expected to reopen by 5 p.m. on December 19.

Motorists traveling through the area should anticipate delays and are advised to allow additional time for their journeys. To mitigate potential disruptions, drivers are encouraged to consider alternate routes when possible. IDOT reminds drivers to remain vigilant in work zones, obey posted speed limits, and avoid using mobile devices while driving.

For ongoing updates, IDOT District 8 can be followed on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8, or motorists can access construction details through IDOT’s traveler information map at GettingAroundIllinois.com.

