GLEN CARBON– The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that I-270, from Illinois Route 3 to just east of the I-55/70/270 interchange, will be intermittently restricted to one lane in each direction beginning on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, weather permitting. These lane closures will happen on Wednesday and Thursday evening from 6:00 P.M. to 6:00 A.M. and will continue throughout the weekend starting at 7 P.M. Friday evening and ending at 6:00 A.M. Monday morning. This work is necessary to do pavement repairs. This portion of the work is expected to last three weekends.

These closures are part of a larger resurfacing project which will include additional intermittent lane closures that will start after the Fourth of July weekend. Future press releases will detail these closures.

Drivers may experience delays when traveling through the work zone. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Kilian Corporation of Mascoutah, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

