ALTON - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces intermittent daytime lane closures in both directions of IL 143, (the Berm Highway) between the Clark Bridge and IL 3 beginning on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, weather permitting. A minimum of one lane in each direction will remain open throughout all work on the project. This project is needed carry out guardrail replacement. Work at this location is scheduled to be completed by the end of March 2023.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Lovewell Fencing, Inc. of Davenport, IA.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

