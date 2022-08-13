IDOT Announces Daily Closures Continue For Work On Illinois 143 Near Old Alton Road In Edwardsville
August 13, 2022 8:00 AM August 12, 2022 2:44 PM
Listen to the story
EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces upcoming daily lane closures on Illinois 143 near Old Alton Road. The changes started on August 1 and are projected to continue through August 27.
Geeding Construction and Marathon Oil are doing the work.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Residents should expect delays and are encouraged whenever possible to take alternate routes away from the area.