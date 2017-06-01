ALTON - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that US 67 over the Mississippi River in Alton will be restricted to one lane in each direction during daylight hours beginning Monday, June 12, 2017, weather permitting. Exceptions to these restrictions are as follows: All southbound lanes will be open Monday through Friday, between 6:00 am and 9:00 am.

All northbound lanes will be open Monday through Friday, between 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm.

This work is required in order to seal the existing bridge surface and is expected to be completed by the end of June this year.

The Department advises the traveling public to follow all construction signs and drive with caution through the work zones.

The General Contractor on this project is Lions Construction 1 LLC of Pembroke, IL. John Adcock is the Supervising Field Engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation. If you have any questions concerning this project, you may contact him at 618-346-3352.

Additional information is available at http://stl-traffic.org

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

