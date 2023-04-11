ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions will be encountered on U.S. 67/Clark Bridge over the Mississippi River in Alton for emergency bridge deck patching. The patching will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. IDOT said all lanes will re-open by 3 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023.

IDOT District 8 Operations forces will make the needed improvements.

"Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area," IDOT said in a statement. "To avoid the work area, when feasible, the use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.”

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow them on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

