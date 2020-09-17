Pocahontas – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that US 40 from Pokey Road to Overpass Road and Millersburg Road from US 40 to the South Frontage Road will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning Monday, September 21, 2020, weather permitting. This work will take place daily between the hours of 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and complete asphalt resurfacing. Work is expected to be completed by June 2021.

Motorists should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to construction signage and watch for changing conditions, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Christ Bros. Asphalt, Inc. of Lebanon, Illinois.

The contractor on this project is Christ Bros. Asphalt, Inc. of Lebanon, Illinois.

