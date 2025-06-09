SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) has recovered more than $85,000 in unpaid wages for 17 workers that were employed on a construction project in Saline County. IDOL also recovered more than $17,000 in penalties from D&D Electric, LLC (D&D).

“Illinois law requires that employees on publicly funded projects be paid a fair wage for their skilled work,” said Illinois Department of Labor Director Jane Flanagan. “Making these workers whole reflects IDOL’s commitment to enforcing the Prevailing Wage Act and holding employers accountable when they violate workers’ rights.”

Article continues after sponsor message

IDOL began its investigation of the Harrisburg, Illinois-based contractor in 2024 for its work on a solar panel installation. The Department determined D&D violated the State’s Prevailing Wage Act by failing to properly classify workers and correctly compensate them for fringe benefits and overtime.

The Prevailing Wage Act requires contractors and subcontractors to pay laborers, workers, and mechanics employed on public works projects, no less than the general prevailing rate of wages (consisting of hourly cash wages plus fringe benefits) for work of similar character in the locality where the work is performed.

The Illinois Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) ensured that new clean energy construction jobs are also quality high-wage jobs by requiring that contractors pay prevailing wages for workers on projects receiving incentives through the Illinois Power Agency.

If a worker believes they have not been properly compensated for work performed in Illinois, they can file a complaint online or call 312-793-2800 with questions.

More like this: