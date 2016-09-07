Department offers tips for maintaining a healthy lifestyle while aging

Springfield – The fast-growing older adult population in Illinois and throughout the nation shines an even brighter light on the importance of healthy living and healthy aging. The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) recognizes the unique role healthy living plays in improving the physical, mental, social and financial well-being of older adults.

As the number of older adults living in the United States continues to rise, awareness about healthy aging is becoming increasingly relevant. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of Americans aged 65 or older in 2050 will grow to nearly 89 million people, double what it was in 2010. Now living into their seventies, eighties, and beyond, older Americans need to consider how to improve and maintain their overall health as they age.

IDoA believes in the need for a holistic approach to stay healthy and is working with the Rauner Administration and our network partners to ensure that older adults have greater access to programs such as money management, mental health services and one-time expenses to fund home modifications.

“We all experience the day-to-day challenges of maintaining our physical and mental health; the Department understands the increased danger this can have on seniors dealing with various medical issues,” says IDoA Director, Jean Bohnhoff. “We’ve found a way to improve the way we deliver services that will provide older adults with greater access to services that can help them maintain healthier and more independent lifestyles,” she continued.

Below are several tips for maintaining a healthy lifestyle while aging:

Maintain a healthy diet by eating foods packed with natural energy like fruit, nuts, and whole grains.

Build new relationships by volunteering in your community

Take control of your finances by budgeting and spending money wisely

Monitor your health by getting a physical

Foster a sense of accomplishment and purpose by setting small goals and working hard to achieve them

Be social by surrounding yourself with friends and family

