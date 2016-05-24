SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), with support from local officials in the region, will seek redevelopment proposals for the Eagle Creek Resort and Conference Center facility on Lake Shelbyville.

The resort complex, located at Eagle Creek State Recreation Area in Shelby County, has been closed since 2009 after mold was detected in the resort building.

The IDNR will issue a Request for Information (RFI) to gather ideas and feedback on redevelopment of Eagle Creek Resort. The decision to issue the RFI follows a review of a comprehensive assessment of the resort buildings and supporting infrastructure.

The assessment survey, conducted by Globetrotters Engineering Corporation of Chicago, concluded that the probable cost to repair or replace the existing structures, mechanical, plumbing, electrical, and life safety systems, as well as meet current codes and ADA compliance standards, would be an estimated $17,779,045.

“After reviewing the report and talking with local officials, the IDNR believes it best to plan on demolishing the current resort buildings and seek development proposals for a modern resort complex on that beautiful shoreline site at Lake Shelbyville,” said IDNR Director Wayne Rosenthal. “We will consider all ideas for the resort that will result in development of a great visitor destination, and the best deal for taxpayers.”

The IDNR manages Eagle Creek State Recreation Area, including the resort complex area and adjoining golf course, through a lease agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“The Corps is committed to working with the IDNR and local officials in providing opportunities for access to the lake and all it has to offer. The amenities associated with a resort type complex are missing from the lake and would provide those opportunities, as well as an economic engine for the area,” said Lake Shelbyville Operations Manager Jon Summers.

While the Eagle Creek Resort hotel and conference center facility is closed, the Eagle Creek Golf Course is open. For more information: www.golfateaglecreek.com.

A copy of the Eagle Creek Resort Assessment can be found on the IDNR website at this link:

http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/news/Documents/EagleCreekResortAssessment.pdf

