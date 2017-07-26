LOVES PARK, IL – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced today that they are seeking a new concessionaire for Olson Beach at Rock Cut State Park.

The department is hopeful to have an operator in place to open Olson Beach for the 2018 season. Normal season dates are from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.

“Getting this beach back open is a priority for our agency, and we look forward to finding a new operator as quickly as possible,” said Wayne Rosenthal, IDNR director.

The operator will be responsible for a wide range of items including informing the visitors of the beach rules and properly operating and maintaining of the concessions property.

Recent water samples have shown that levels are safe for swimming and other recreational activities.

While the search continues, we encourage visitors to check out many other great activities available at Rock Cut State Park.

For more information on becoming a concessionaire at Olson Beach contact Bill Taft at 217-782-9633 or by email at bill.taft@illinois.gov.

