Spring Turkey Applications: Hunters still have time to apply for the second lottery for 2017 Illinois Spring Wild Turkey Season permits. The application deadline for the second lottery for 2017 spring turkey permits is Jan. 11. Go to the IDNR website for more information at https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/TurkeyHunting.aspx

Illinois Elephants Saturday: Visit Dickson Mounds Museum on Sat., Jan. 7 from 1-3 p.m. where children ages 5 and up with an adult will learn about the Ice Age elephants, mammoths and mastodons that once roamed Illinois. Kids will have the opportunity to create ancient elephant masks and other crafts. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Registration is not required. Dickson Mounds Museum is located between Lewistown and Havana off Illinois Routes 78 and 97 at 10956 North Dickson Mounds Road, Lewistown, IL 61542. Phone 309-547-3721 for more information.

Winter Animals Super Saturday: The Illinois State Museum in Springfield hosts a Winter Animals Super Saturday event on Sat., Jan. 7 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Kids can learn how animals adapt and change to survive the long, cold winter through games, activities, and crafts. Parents and families are encouraged to participate. For additional information, contact events@illinoisstatemuseum.org or phone 217-782-0061. The Illinois State Museum is located at 502 South Spring Street, Springfield, IL 62706.

2017 Illinois Licenses Available Jan. 16: Illinois fishing, hunting and sportsman’s combination licenses for 2017 will be available starting Jan. 16 from DNR Direct license and permit vendors, online through the IDNR website at www.dnr.illinois.gov, or by calling 1-888-6PERMIT (1-888-673-7648). The automated license system is available 24 hours a day. The 2017 licenses purchased beginning Jan. 16 will be valid through Mar. 31, 2018, unless otherwise noted.

Pere Marquette Bald Eagle Days: Enjoy watching bald eagles along the Illinois and Mississippi rivers near Pere Marquette State Park this winter by participating in one of the park’s popular Bald Eagle Days tours. The informative programs about bald eagles are conducted on select winter dates. All programs begin at the Pere Marquette Visitor Center at 8:30 a.m., and reservations are required by calling 618-786-3323. To check the schedule of program dates, go online to https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/Parks/Documents/BaldEagleDaysPereMarquette.pdf

Eagle Days – Old Chain of Rocks Bridge: The Eagle Days at the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge Festival is scheduled for Sat. and Sun., Jan. 14-15. Hours both days are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Visitors can view eagles through spotting scopes from the historic Old Chain of Rocks Bridge at Granite City. Check here for more details: http://greatriversgreenway.org/eagledays/

Starved Rock Bald Eagle Watch Weekend: The annual Starved Rock Bald Eagle Watch Weekend is Jan. 28-29 in and around Starved Rock State Park. Activities are scheduled from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. both days at the Illinois Waterway Lock and Dam Visitor Center, Starved Rock Visitor Center and Starved Rock Lodge. The Bald Eagle Watch Weekend is hosted by the Illinois Audubon Society, IDNR, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Starved Rock Lodge, Starved Rock Audubon and Starved Rock Foundation. For more details: click here

Article continues after sponsor message

Late-Winter/CWD Deer Season Jan. 13-15: Hunters are reminded that the Late-Winter Antlerless-only and Special CWD deer hunting seasons conclude on Jan. 13-15. There will be 24 counties open for Late-Winter season and 14 counties open for the Special CWD season on those dates. Hunters should check the information page on the IDNR website to make sure the county they intend to hunt is open for the Late-Winter or Special CWD season: https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Documents/Late-WinterSHAHuntingPermitInformation.pdf

INPC Meeting: The Illinois Nature Preserves Commission will meet on Tues., Jan. 24, 2017 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Illinois Dept. of Transportation, 2300 S. Dirksen, Springfield, IL 62703. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, phone 217-785-8686.

Hunting and Trapping Digest Photo Contest: IDNR is soliciting photo images of live wildlife (that are hunted or trapped in Illinois) to be used on the cover of the Illinois Digest of Hunting and Trapping Regulations 2017-2018. This contest is open to all Illinois residents. The selected photo will be placed on the front cover of the digest, and the photographer’s name will be identified on the inside page. The winning photographer will be sent five copies of the printed digest. All photo entries must be submitted by Jan. 30, 2017. Image resolution should be reduced below 400KB and submitted to this email with the photographer’s name, mailing address, phone number and email address:dnr.digestpicture@illinois.gov

Ice Fishing Safety: Take ice fishing safety seriously this winter in Illinois. Review important ice fishing safety information on the I Fish Illinois website: http://www.ifishillinois.org/programs/ice.php

ICF Scholarships: Apply by Jan. 15 for the Illinois Conservation Foundation’s 2017 Conservation Achievement Scholarship program. The ICF annually awards scholarships to outstanding high school seniors in Illinois who demonstrate effective, voluntary, long-term dedication to the preservation, protection or enhancement of the state’s natural resources. Up to three scholarships of $2,000 each are available for the current school year. Detailed instructions and the 2017 application form can be accessed through the ICF website at: http://www.ilcf.org/portal/sponsorship-opportunities

ICF at Chicago Outdoor Sports Show: Visit the Illinois Conservation Foundation booth at the Chicago Outdoor Sports Show at the Rosemont Convention Center on Jan. 19-22. IDNR Director Wayne Rosenthal will cut the ribbon opening the show’s Youth Conservation Day on Sat., Jan. 21 at 10 a.m.; stop by the ICF booth and visit with the Director until 12 noon that day. For more information: http://chicagosportshow.com/inside.php

Illinois Biodiversity Field Trip Grants: Applications are due Jan. 31 for the annual Illinois Biodiversity Field Trip Grant program. Teachers in Illinois schools and home-schooling educators can apply. Funding for the program is donated by the Independence Tube Corporation, Bedford Park, and the Daniel F. and Ada L. Rice Foundation, Skokie. Application details for these nature field trip grants are online at https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/education/Pages/GrantsIBFTG.aspx.

Camping Reservations: Make your reservations now for campsites and shelters for many Illinois state parks and other IDNR sites for 2017. Reservations can be made online through the Reserve America website at www.reserveamerica.com using a Visa or MasterCard.

More like this: