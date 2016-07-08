Welcome Back: Make plans to visit the Illinois State Museum in Springfield and the Dickson Mounds Museum near Lewistown this summer. The ISM in Springfield is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Sunday from 12:00 noon until 4:30 p.m. Admission is $5.00 for adults ages 19-64; free admission for youth, seniors, and active duty members and veterans of the U.S. Armed Services. Dickson Mounds Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Sunday from 12:00 noon until 4:30 p.m. with free admission for all. For more information: www.illinoisstatemuseum.org

Online Dove Permits: Online applications will be accepted for the second lottery for Illinois Free Dove Hunting Permits for hunting at select state sites from July 8-21. Applications may be submitted for the second lottery by resident hunters who were unsuccessful in the first lottery, residents who did not apply in the first lottery, and non-resident hunters. After the second lottery permit application deadline on July 21, hunters may apply for remaining free dove permits on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 8 a.m. on July 29 through Aug. 25. For more information on dove hunting permit areas and free dove permits, check the IDNR website athttp://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/dove/Pages/default.aspx

Becoming an Outdoors Woman: Registration is open for the “Becoming an Outdoors Woman” (BOW) workshop at the Touch of Nature Environmental Center/Giant City State Park in southern Illinois, scheduled for Sept. 16-18. This is the first year at this location, which means new classes, and beautiful new scenic class locations. The workshop fee is $230, which includes meals, lodging, class instruction, use of class equipment/supplies, transportation during the workshop, and lots of fun. There are 90 spots available in this workshop and registration will close quickly. Participants must be 18 years of age or older. Log onto the IDNR website at this link for more information and registration materials: http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/recreation/BOW/Pages/default.aspx

Illinois State Parks Guide: The 2016-17 Illinois State Parks guide is available in print and online. The booklet is a useful guide to an eventful day in a state park picnic area, a weekend at a state park lodge or campground, a hike in a state forest, a ride on a state trail, or hunting and fishing trips to a state fish and wildlife area. The Illinois State Parks guide is posted on the IDNR website in PDF format at this link:http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/publications/documents/00000715.pdf

Copies of the state parks guide can be ordered through the IDNR online publications page: https://dnr.state.il.us/teachkids/ordertype.asp

Kaskaskia Bowfishing: The second annual Kaskaskia River Rough Fish Roundup bowfishing tournament is scheduled for Sat., July 16 on the Kaskaskia River at Wood Duck Marina near Baldwin, IL. The tournament is hosted by the Kaskaskia River State Fish and Wildlife Area. The tournament will be a daytime event taking place from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on July 16, and will consist of both a Boat and a Walking/Shore Division. The Boat Division will feature a Big 10 format, and the Walking/Shore division will feature a Big 3 format. Big Fish and Small Fish contests will also be held. For registration and more information, contact Jill Fox at Kaskaskia River State Fish and Wildlife Area by phone at 618-785-2555, or emailJill.A.Fox@Illinois.gov or Gretchen Steele at steelephoto@gmail.com.

Grand American: The Amateur Trapshooting Association Grand American World Trapshooting Championships are scheduled for Aug. 3-13 at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta, IL. The AIM Grand National Youth Trapshooting Championships will be held on July 28-Aug 2. Check the ATA website for details at www.shootata.com

Conservation World: The IDNR welcomes visitors to the 2016 Illinois State Fair in Springfield to spend some time at Conservation World on the state fairgrounds, Aug. 12-21. Conservation World features nearly 30 acres of family activities including fishing instruction, archery ranges, and expert information on habitat enhancement, state parks, wildlife, fish, and forestry. Conservation World is open daily from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 12-21.

Safety Courses: The 2016-17 hunting seasons in Illinois are not far away. Check the schedule of IDNR Hunter Safety Education courses, many of which are scheduled in advance of the fall seasons. Classes fill up quickly, so check the IDNR website for scheduled classes. The web link for IDNR Safety Education courses is www.dnr.illinois.gov/safety.

Camping Reservations: Summer and fall are great times for camping in Illinois. Make campsite and shelter reservations for many IDNR sites online through the Reserve America website at www.reserveamerica.com using a credit card. For more information, check the IDNR website athttp://dnr.state.il.us/lands/landmgt/programs/camping/camprsvp.htm

Wingshooting Clinics: Wingshooting clinics will be conducted this summer and fall in Illinois at IDNR sites, cooperating gun clubs, and hunting preserves. Most clinics are conducted on weekends. Wingshooting clinics for youth (age 10-15) and women provide instruction on safely firing a shotgun at a moving target with reasonable reliability. Hunter wingshooting clinics are hands-on, and include extensive live fire at a variety of clay target presentations on sporting clays courses specifically designed for teaching typical hunting situations. For the wingshooting clinic schedule and more information, check the IDNR website: http://dnr.state.il.us/lands/landmgt/programs/wingshooting/WingshootingDates.htm

