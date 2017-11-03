SPRINGFIELD - Ancient Tools and Crafts: Dickson Mounds Museum will host an afternoon of Native American storytelling accompanied by demonstrations of the creation and use of ancient tools and crafts on Sat., Nov. 4 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Experimental Archaeologist Larry Kinsella and his wife, professional storyteller Marilyn Kinsella, have combined their talents to produce this informative, entertaining, hands-on program. Kids may enjoy activities such as cordage making, pottery, using hand micro-drills, flint knapping, and spear throwing. This Kid’s Day program is geared toward children ages 5 and up with an adult. Registration is not required. The show begins at 1:00 p.m. in the Museum’s auditorium. Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis beginning at 12:00 p.m. in the Museum’s lobby. Space is limited. Admission is free; donations are appreciated. The Illinois State Museum-Dickson Mounds is located between Lewistown and Havana off Illinois Routes 78 and 97. The museum is open free to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Tours and special programs are available for groups with reservations. For more information call 309-547-3721.

Life in Ancient Illinois: Bring the kids to the Super Saturday event at the Illinois State Museum in Springfield on Sat., Nov. 4 for a look at life in ancient Illinois. People have lived in Illinois for thousands of years, and visitors will learn how scientists discover clues to what the lives of the ancients were like. Activities from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. are recommended for children ages 5 and up, and parents and families are encouraged to participate. For additional information, send an email to events@illinoistatemuseum.org or call 217-558-6696.

Cahokia Mounds Raptor Show Nov. 4: The World Bird Sanctuary will conduct a Raptor Awareness Show in the Cahokia Mounds Interpretive Center auditorium at 2 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 4. This free show will feature live birds of prey, including owls, hawks, a buzzard, kestrel, and perhaps an eagle, as well as other birds. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, administered by the IDNR, is just eight miles from downtown St. Louis, in Collinsville, Illinois, off Interstates 55-70 (Exit 6) and Interstate 255 (Exit 24) on Collinsville Road. Cahokia Mounds winter hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the grounds are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to dusk. There is no admission fee but a suggested donation of $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $2 for children, and $15 for families. For more information, call 618-346-5160 or go to www.cahokiamounds.org.

Remaining Firearm Deer Permits: A limited number of Illinois firearm and muzzleloader deer permits are available over-the-counter (OTC) from DNR Direct license and permit vendors through Dec. 3, or until quotas are exhausted. Find a vendor near you at this link: http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/LPR/Pages/LicensePermitVendors.aspx

Archery Deer and Fall Turkey Permits: Illinois Archery Deer and Illinois Archery Fall Turkey seasons are open through Jan. 14, 2018. Permits are available over-the-counter at DNR Direct license and permit vendors. Find a vendor near you at this link:

http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/LPR/Pages/LicensePermitVendors.aspx

Archery, Firearm, Muzzleloader, and Late-Winter/CWD Seasons CWD Sampling: Deer hunters statewide are encouraged to allow samples to be taken for chronic wasting disease (CWD) sampling from adult deer they harvest. Check the IDNR website at this link for locations that are serving as CWD sampling stations, taking samples from entire deer or deer heads through the end of the season (Jan. 14, 2018): http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/programs/CWD/Documents/CWDSamplingLocations.pdf

Spring Turkey Applications: Resident hunters may now apply for the first lottery for 2018 Illinois Spring Wild Turkey Season permits online. Go to the IDNR website for more information at this link: https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/TurkeyHunting.aspx

The application deadline for the first lottery for 2017 resident spring turkey permits is Dec. 1, 2017.

Director’s Hunt Nov. 20-21: There’s still time to sign up for the annual Illinois Conservation Foundation Director’s Hunt at Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area in southern Illinois. The two-day controlled pheasant and quail hunt – co-sponsored by Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever – is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 20-21. Hunting will take place on 25 fields at Wayne Fitzgerrell SRA, one of the state’s best venues for upland game and other hunting opportunities. The ICF Director’s Hunt, to benefit Illinois Conservation Foundation youth hunts and youth conservation education programs, is priced at $275 for individual hunters or $1,000 for a team of four, which includes two hunts, two boxes of steel shot shells for each hunter, plus a guide and dog, if requested. Registration and sponsorship information is available on the ICF website at www.ilcf.org or by phoning the ICF at 217-785-2003.

Online Free Site Hunting Permits: Hunters are reminded that Free Site Hunting Permits (windshield cards) to hunt upland, forest game and waterfowl at IDNR sites are available online from the IDNR website athttps://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/PublicHuntingAreas.aspx.

Follow the link to windshield card page. For information or assistance, hunters should contact the site where they intend to hunt.

Hunting Regulations: For information on Illinois hunting seasons and regulations, click here for the Illinois Digest of Hunting and Trapping Regulations 2017-18: http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Documents/HuntTrapDigest.pdf

For information on waterfowl hunting seasons and regulations in Illinois, click on the Illinois Digest of Waterfowl Hunting Regulations 2017-18 here: http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Documents/DigestWaterfowlHuntingRegulations.pdf

Upland Hunting: What are the prospects for the 2017-18 pheasant, quail and rabbit seasons in Illinois? Check the IDNR website for the annual hunting prospects reports prepared by the IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources. The links to the reports can be found on the IDNR website at: http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/uplandgame/Pages/PheasantQuailAndRabbitAnnualStatusReports.aspx

Public Hunting Areas Report: The latest edition of the IDNR Illinois Public Hunting Areas Report – with details on public lands hunting effort and harvest – is available online on the IDNR website at this link:https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Documents/IllinoisPublicHuntingAreasReport.2016.2017.pdf

Learn to Hunt: The Illinois Hunter Recruitment Program provides free education and training workshops to teach adult participants how to hunt deer, turkey, squirrels, pheasants, ducks, geese and other game. Waterfowl and terrestrial game workshops are open to individuals who have not previously hunted those species. Advanced registration is required to participate in workshops. No FOID card or prior shooting or hunting experience is needed to participate. Check the schedule of upcoming workshops and register today:https://publish.illinois.edu/hunttrapillinois/upcoming-workshops/

Controlled Pheasant Permits: Hunters can apply online now for 2017-18 Illinois controlled pheasant hunting opportunities available at IDNR sites. Sixteen of the sites are operated by the IDNR, while four other sites are managed by concessionaire T. Miller, Inc. For application information, check the websites at www.dnr.illinois.gov or www.tmillerinc.com.

Folk Music at Sandburg Site: The November 12 Sandburg Songbag Concert at the Carl Sandburg State Historic Site in Galesburg will feature folk music from Keith Reins and Tara McGovern – and Reins’ “Folk Songs You Never Sang in Grade School.” The performance will be in the Sandburg site’s Barn, 313 E. Third Street, Galesburg from 4-6 p.m. A donation of $5 per person is suggested. The concert is sponsored by the Carl Sandburg Historic Site Association and the IDNR. Carl Sandburg was a collector and performer of America’s folk songs. The concert series is named in honor of Sandburg’s book “The American Songbag,” published in 1927. The Carl Sandburg State Historic Site includes the home where the famed poet and biographer was born. For more information, visit www.sandburg.org.

Mt. Pulaski Courthouse Prepares for the Holidays: Visit the Mt. Pulaski Courthouse State Historic Site on Sat., Nov. 18 during the 29th "Christmas on Vinegar Hill" celebration in Mt. Pulaski. There will be crafts and food all over town. The Mt. Pulaski Courthouse will be decorated for holidays. Hot cider and coffee will be served. The Mt. Pulaski Courthouse Foundation will display all the small Christmas trees which have been decorated by different community members. Visitors will be able to vote for their favorite tree. Some trees will be offered in a silent auction. All other trees will be auctioned off on Fri., Dec.1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Courthouse. The Mt. Pulaski Courthouse is open Tuesdays thru Saturdays from 12 noon to 4 p.m. The Mt. Pulaski Courthouse State Historic Site is managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Mt. Pulaski Courthouse Holiday Event on Dec. 1: Bring the family on Friday, Dec. 1 at 6:00 p.m. for the lighting of a community Christmas tree next to the Band Stand on the lawn of the Mt. Pulaski Courthouse State Historic Site. A Christmas tree auction will take place in the Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. Auctioneer Mike Maaske will conduct the auction. The Mt. Pulaski Courthouse Foundation has a goal to raise $75,000 this winter in order to fund the project to repair the exterior of the east wall of the Courthouse in the spring of 2018.

Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grants: Applications will be accepted by the IDNR Division of Education through Nov. 30 for the Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant program. Applicants can select to develop a pollinator garden or a wildlife habitat of their choice. More details are available at https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/education/Pages/GrantsSHAG.aspx

The program is funded by generous contributions to the Illinois Conservation Foundation from the Jadel Youth Fund and the Daniel F. and Ada L. Rice Foundation.

