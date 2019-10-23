SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and the Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) have announced anticipated application deadlines for competitive grant programs for Illinois Fiscal Year 2020.

Grant program goals vary by program and include natural resource protection, management, and enhancement; recreational amenity and open space acquisition and development; museum capital improvement; and, environmental education. Eligible applicants vary by program and may include local governments, non-profits, universities, and individuals.

For all IDNR grant programs, a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) will be posted on or before the posted date on the Illinois Catalog of State Financial Assistance, available at this link: https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/GATA/Grants/SitePages/CSFA.aspx.

Each NOFO will include eligibility information, application instructions and links to application materials.

To apply for ICF grants, visit https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/education/Pages/grants.aspx

For information on IDNR grant programs, including FY 2020 deadlines and program information, click here: https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/grants/Documents/IDNRGrantsScheduleTable.pdf

To subscribe to IDNR’s grant opportunities email list, click here: http://eepurl.com/gzdIjT

