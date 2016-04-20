Sites Closed Indefinitely Due to Electrical and Trash Service Interruptions

SPRINGFIELD, IL – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced today that Ramsey Lake State Recreation Area near Ramsey and Horseshoe Lake State Park near Granite City will be closed indefinitely. Ramsey Lake is being closed due to termination of electrical service. Horseshoe Lake will close April 25 due to termination of trash and electrical service. There is no estimate of when either site might reopen.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Ramsey Lake site staff will report to Coffeen Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area. The phone number is (217) 537-3351. Horseshoe Lake staff will report to Frank Holten State Recreation Area. The phone number is (618) 874-7920. 

Article continues after sponsor message

Ramsey Lake campgrounds and picnic shelters were open at the time of the closure. IDNR will contact campers with reservations to work out other arrangements or refunds.

Camping at Horseshoe Lake was to begin May 1, but will not open on that date. IDNR will contact people with camping and shelter reservations to work out other arrangements or refunds. 

The Department intends to reopen these parks as soon as services are restored. 

More like this:

Oct 11, 2024 - IDNR Announces State And Federal Sites To Be Open For 2024 Youth Waterfowl Hunting Seasons

Oct 9, 2024 - Granite City Man Faces 9 Felonies: Burglaries, Stolen Vehicles, More

Oct 31, 2024 - Party with the Stars, NASA and the Jerseyville Library

Oct 8, 2024 - East Franklin Avenue In Edwardsville to Close for Roadwork October 10-11

Sep 27, 2024 - St. Clair County, Madison County, Host Trout Fishing Lakes As Season Begins Oct. 19

 