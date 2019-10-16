SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is soliciting applications for grants to be awarded through the federal Clean Vessel Act Grant program. Local governments and operators of private marinas, boat yards and yacht clubs may apply for the grants to build or upgrade marine sewage disposal systems and renovate pumpout stations used by recreational boaters. These grant funds help provide facilities for boaters to dispose of their waste in an environmentally safe manner.

Applications must be sent to the IDNR by Nov. 4, 2019. The Department will forward proposals to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for consideration. Applicants whose projects are approved will be reimbursed for up to 75 percent of allowable expenses to construct or renovate stations and waste reception facilities.

Grant funds for the Clean Vessel Act program are generated from excise taxes on fishing equipment, import duties on tackle and boats, and motorboat fuel taxes.

For more information and to download the grant application forms, visit https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/grants/CleanVesselAct/Pages/default.aspx or call the IDNR Grants main line at 217-782-7481.

To view the Notice of Funding Opportunity for this program, visit

https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/GATA/grants/sitepages/csfa.aspx?page=opportunity.aspx%3fnofo%3d1262

