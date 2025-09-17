CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) announced today that its Division of Professional Regulation (DPR) has been awarded the 2025 Regulatory Excellence Award by the Council on Licensure, Enforcement and Regulation (CLEAR). The CLEAR Regulatory Excellence Award is presented annually to regulatory bodies worldwide that demonstrate outstanding innovation, vision, and measurable results in protecting the public while serving professionals. This prestigious international honor recognizes DPR’s transformative leadership in professional regulation by modernizing licensure processes, reducing barriers for applicants, and elevating customer service for more than 1.2 million licensed professionals across Illinois.

“Receiving CLEAR’s Regulatory Excellence Award is a proud moment for the State of Illinois and a powerful recognition of the dedication, innovation, and vision of our Division of Professional Regulation,” said IDFPR Secretary Mario Treto, Jr. “This award reflects not just national recognition, but international acknowledgment that Illinois is leading the way in reimagining the role of regulation. While our work is far from over, by putting people at the center of licensure, we are building a more transparent, efficient, and trusted system.”

Under the leadership of Camile Lindsay, Director of Professional Regulation, the Division executed a sweeping modernization effort that combined technology, policy reform, and stakeholder engagement. A centerpiece of this transformation was the launch of CORE (Comprehensive Online Regulatory Environment) on October 30, 2024, the largest licensing system overhaul in IDFPR’s history. CORE replaces a decades-old legacy system with a fully online licensing solution covering all 120 regulated professions.

While IDFPR worked to secure CORE, DPR simultaneously implemented service-centered improvements beyond technology, including new policy pathways, outreach initiatives, and customer service enhancements such as:

Efficiency Gains: IDFPR streamlined the paper application review process by separating fiscal and processing functions to eliminate unnecessary handoffs and delays. A pilot program was also launched for select professionals who submit paper applications for licensure to submit their payments online.

Record Volumes: With DPR at the forefront, IDFPR issued 120,933 licenses in 2024, a 14% increase from the prior year.

Enhanced Service: More than 726 professionals attended virtual “office hours,” while 678 constituents were served directly at 30 community events. Policy Leadership: DPR created licensing accommodations for military servicemembers and their spouses and introduced virtual appointments for applicants to obtain licensure updates without traveling to IDFPR’s offices.

Customer Trust: Service satisfaction scores consistently rank above the 90th percentile, with applicants describing the CORE system as “seamless” and “easy to understand.”

“Receiving the Regulatory Excellence Award is an affirmation of the transformative journey we’ve undertaken to improve customer service for the people of Illinois,” said Camile Lindsay, Director of the Division of Professional Regulation. “We did more than launch new technology: we reimagined the very role of regulation. By listening to stakeholders, modernizing processes, and reducing barriers, we built a model that empowers professionals to thrive while protecting the public with integrity and excellence.”

“IDFPR’s Division of Professional Regulation stood out because of its ability to pair bold vision with measurable impact,” said Staci Mason, President of CLEAR. “From efficiency gains to policy innovation and a steadfast commitment to customer service, the Illinois team has shown how regulators can lead with creativity while staying true to their core mission of public protection. With regulators from across the world as part of CLEAR’s network, it is especially significant to see Illinois recognized on this international stage.”

Illinois now joins a distinguished list of past recipients of CLEAR’s Regulatory Excellence Award, including the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA), the College of Pharmacists of British Columbia, the College and Association of Registered Nurses of Alberta, the District of Columbia Office of Boards and Commissions, and the Pennsylvania Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs.

Founded as a neutral and inclusive international forum, CLEAR brings together regulatory stakeholders from across professions, geographies, and perspectives. The organization promotes best practices in compliance, discipline, testing, entry-to-practice standards, continuing competence, and agency administration. By honoring IDFPR, CLEAR recognizes Illinois as a model of regulatory excellence whose work betters the lives of professionals and consumers alike.

More information about these and other inventive successes achieved by IDFPR can be found on the Department’s new Hub webpage.

