CHICAGO – In order to ease the state licensing process for military members and their spouses as they are posted to Illinois bases, IDFPR announces the 2020 Expedited Licensure Review for Military Service Members and Spouses Report, pursuant to House Bill 1652, now Public Act 100-286. Passed in 2019 by the Illinois General Assembly, this legislation seeks to expedite the licensing review process for Military Service Members and their spouses who are seeking professional licensure in Illinois.

Public Act 100-286 expedites the license review process for Military Service Members who are an active duty member or whose active duty service concluded within the preceding two (2) years before application. This review process also is applicable to spouses of service members.

“We want to ensure that military members and their families are provided with licensure resources they need to begin working in their chosen profession or occupation in Illinois,” said Deborah Hagan, Secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

The Department has accomplished numerous items which have been essential in providing a seamless process for Military Service Members and their Spouses to become licensed professionals in Illinois. In 2020, 140 military applicants contacted the Department seeking licensure. 135 military spouse applicants contacted the Department, bringing the total to 275. The average initial review time of an application is currently 1-3 business days. In addition to providing expedited review for Military Service Members and their Spouses, IDFPR has hired a military liaison to work directly with Military Service Members to provide them with tailored guidance when applying for professional licensure in Illinois. The Department has also built a dedicated website to support Military Service Members and Spouses licensure.

“Over the last year, I have had the pleasure of working with military families relocating to Illinois seeking professional licensure. The importance of a smooth transition for these families is crucial, and as the military liaison, I work with these families daily to provide them with the best experience possible,” said Matthew Phillips, Military Liaison of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

