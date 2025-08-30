CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) announced today a new program that will grant funds to clean up cemeteries that have been abandoned, neglected, or are otherwise in need of additional care. Units of local government and not-for-profit organizations (including, but not limited to, not-for-profit cemetery authorities) are eligible to apply for ten Cemetery Relief Fund Grants that will be issued yearly. Each grant, valued up to $20,000, is supported by funding allocated in the FY26 state budget signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker. Applicants may apply by completing and submitting the application found online here. The deadline to apply is October 24, 2025.

“Cemeteries hold deep historical and emotional significance for local communities, and it is vital they are properly maintained for future generations to honor and remember their loved ones,” said IDFPR Secretary Mario Treto, Jr. “This program will help qualified cemeteries obtain the resources they need to restore the beauty of countless final resting places across Illinois.”

Units of local government will need to submit proof that the individual submitting the application has the authority to do so, while not-for-profits will need to submit proof of their not-for-profit status. Entities applying for the grants that do not own the cemetery must also obtain permission from the cemetery’s owner to apply for the grant or provide information indicating why that is not possible. Applicants must also meet a series of eligibility criteria (including having a valid FEIN number and being in good standing with the Illinois Secretary of State). An entity must be registered in the Grant Accountability and Transparency Act (GATA) Grantee Portal (https://grants.illinois.gov/portal/) at the time of grant application and must also be eligible pursuant to the Cemetery Oversight Act.

AmpliFund, Illinois’ Grant Management Support, will host a virtual training session for entities seeking to apply for a grant on Thursday, September 4, at 3pm. Attendees can join the training by clicking this link. The training session will also be recorded and made available on IDFPR’s YouTube page.

Questions about the Cemetery Relief Fund Grant Program should be directed to Denise Bullocks, IDFPR Deputy Director of Cemetery and Funeral Oversight, by emailing denise.bullocks@illinois.gov or calling 312-814-6187.

