

As Governor Pritzker forces millions of Illinoisans to continue staying home and businesses remain shuttered, the first family isn’t even obeying Pritzker’s executive order and now claims to be “essential” farmers



Last Friday, Governor JB Pritzker finally acknowledged that his family has been traveling in and out of Illinois during the Coronavirus pandemic and during the Governor’s stay-at-home order. The reason, you ask? Because the family is performing “essential” duties at their “working farm” in Wisconsin.

CHICAGO TRIBUNE: Gov. J.B. Pritzker acknowledges family members have been in Florida and Wisconsin during coronavirus shutdown



"Pritzker owns a horse farm in Racine, Wisconsin, and he indicated that his family was there.

“I just will say we have a working farm. They’re there now. There are animals on that farm, that it’s an essential function to take care of animals at a farm, so that’s what they’re doing,” he said.

A Pritzker spokeswoman later clarified that the family is at home in Chicago and have visited the farm but haven’t stayed there."



NBC 5 CHICAGO: Pritzker Justifies Why His Family Has Been Traveling During Pandemic



Article continues after sponsor message

"Gov. J.B. Pritzker has been warning those who visit other states with less restrictions and coming back to Illinois that they are possibly spreading the virus. So what about his own family?"



The Governor and his family’s actions don’t match his own rhetoric and his official guidelines associated with his stay-at-home order. Here is what he had to say, just this past week, about those who are traveling across states lines to Indiana and...Wisconsin:



"So, I understand that people may cross over the border, but I think they should take into account the danger – the potential anyway – for the spread of the virus and their ability to carry that virus back over the border when they come back, bring it to their family and their community, affecting not only the health and safety of their community but also the ability of their region to meet the metrics we've set."



And here is Illinois’ own FAQ for the Governor’s stay-at-home order, including references to non-essential travel to vacation homes:



Question: Can I alternate my “staying at home” between my primary home and my vacation property?

Answer: No – traveling back-and-forth to a vacation property is not Essential Travel.



Now that the Pritzkers are self proclaimed “farmers”, we thought it only fitting to give the family the Paul Harvey tribute we all know and love. You can view that video here. You can also view our social media posts over the weekend highlighting the new Pritzker Family profession, including this side-by-side farm comparison and one inspired by “American Gothic”.

More like this: