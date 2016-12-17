SEE DYLAN SHERER'S VIRAL VIDEO BELOW:

ALTON – They say everyone has their 15 seconds of fame.

The expression is credited to Andy Warhol, who included the words "In the future, everyone will be world-famous for 15 minutes.” Dylan Sherer is an Alton man who was enjoying the night Friday when his life was thrust in the national spotlight for a moment in time.

A video Sherer shot on State Street in Alton of a car striking another vehicle and eventually a light pole went viral.

Sherer said after he posted the video of the crash up State Street in Alton, Ill., his phone “literally blew up.”

“I have been in car accidents, so this isn’t all new to me,” Sherer said. “I am not that popular or social and I was told I should post the video on Facebook. As soon as I posted it my phone started going ding, ding, ding and continued on and on. I was talking to a woman and I told her I don’t know what to do with my phone right now.

“Actually prior to the video I was a passenger in a Silverado that tried to make it up the hill and it flew backwards. The driver started lightly pumping brakes and slid down pretty aggressively. We hit a bumper of a truck but there wasn’t much damage.”

Slightly before the video was taken, Sherer said he was sitting talking to a people in the truck after they exchanged information and another small truck starts flying down the hill and struck a light pole across the street from the white car, which was struck twice.

In the video that went viral, it was an older couple who went around the corner at the top of State Street in Alton and the couple lost control and struck a sign on the sidewalk, a planter, the white car, then the light pole. Sherer said the person driving the car in the video tried to alert people of his dilemma, honking his horn multiple times.

Thankfully, according to a police report, the couple captured on video did not suffer serious injuries in the accident.

Sherer is a frequent patron of Rajun Cajun in Downtown Alton. He said the bartender needed a ride home and they thought it would be OK in a four-wheel drive to trek up the hill, but it didn’t work.

“It was pretty surreal for a while,” he said of his Friday night experiences.

