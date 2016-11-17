Taxpayer cost savings top $75 million with 2,500 diverted from Illinois prisons in 5 years

CHICAGO—November 17, 2016. Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority Executive Director John Maki today announced release of the Adult Redeploy Illinois (ARI) Annual Report. The report outlines the program’s achievements through 2015, its fifth calendar year.

From 2011-2015, ARI distributed more than $15.5 million in grants to local jurisdictions to support problem-solving courts, enhanced probation supervision with services, and other evidence-based interventions responsive to the needs of their communities. In total, the program’s statewide network has diverted nearly 2,500 non-violent offenders from Illinois prisons, representing cost avoidance to the state of nearly $76 million.

The ARI site network grew to include 24 locally designed and controlled prison diversion programs at 22 sites covering 39 counties in 2015.

"Adult Redeploy Illinois is outcome-focused," said Executive Director Maki. "Local programs work with individuals to address unmet needs, such as treatment for addiction or mental health issues, which may be contributing to their criminal behavior. This can put an end to the costly cycle of recidivism and imprisonment."

ARI is a state funding program designed to build and support more effective and less expensive community alternatives to incarceration for non-violent offender. As an accountability mechanism, ARI sites agree to reduce by 25 percent (based on the past three years’ average) the number of people they send to the Illinois Department of Corrections from a locally defined target population. The state saves money through the reduced use of incarceration in state facilities and a portion of the savings are invested locally to support stronger, healthier communities. In state fiscal year 2015, the per capita cost of incarceration was $23,400 per year while the average ARI intervention costs approximately $4,400.

ARI provides a vital public safety and public health benefit throughout the state and supports the State Commission on Criminal Justice & Sentencing Reform’s decarceration goals. Strengthening the ARI network will be crucial to future criminal justice reform.

Adult Redeploy Illinois sites are operating in:

• The 2nd Judicial Circuit, serving Crawford, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jefferson, Lawrence, Richland, Wabash, Wayne, and White counties.

• The 4th Judicial Circuit, serving Christian and Effingham counties.

• The 9th Judicial Circuit, serving Fulton, Hancock, Henderson, Knox, McDonough, and Warren counties.

• The 20th Judicial Circuit expansion, serving Monroe, Randolph and St. Clair counties.

• Boone County

• Cook County, operating both Access to Community Treatment (ACT) Court and HOPE (Hawaii’s Opportunity Probation with Enforcement) program.

• DeKalb County

• DuPage County

• Grundy County

• Jersey County

• Kendall County

• Lake County

• LaSalle County

• Macon County

• Madison County

• Peoria County

• Sangamon County

• Will County

• Winnebago County, operating both drug and therapeutic intervention program (mental health) courts.

View the Adult Redeploy Illinois 2015 Annual Report at www.icjia.org/redeploy.

