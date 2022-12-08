CHICAGO — The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) announced a $2.8 million Transitional Housing Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) today. This federally funded Victim of Crime Act (VOCA) NOFO secures transitional housing services for individuals whose housing needs arise from or are a cause of their victimization.

The statewide NOFO offers grants to public agencies and non-profit organizations that support programs that provide survivors safety, independence, and stable housing.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe and protected. But, unfortunately, for many survivors of victimization, basic housing resources are threatened, reduced, or eliminated,” said ICJIA Executive Director Delrice Adams. “Secure housing is critical for survivors as they begin their paths to healing in both urban and rural areas. This funding opportunity will provide much-needed housing resources for survivors and their families.”

Survivors of violence face significant barriers to accessing services. Shelter, food, clothing, secure housing, utilities, income, and legal protection are required.

Eligible clients include adult victims of domestic violence, human trafficking, anti-LGBTQ+ violence, forced labor, and other crimes. Grants will be made between $100,000 to $400,000. Funds must be spent between March 1, 2023, and February 29, 2024. Agencies may be request and receive additional funding to support programming for up to another 24 months, after the initial funding period.

The application deadline for this program is January 18, 2023.

VOCA is supported with fines paid by those convicted of violating federal laws and must be used to provide direct services to victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, and other groups identified as underserved victims of crime.

ICJIA is dedicated to improving the administration of criminal justice through work in grants administration, research and analysis, policy and planning, and information systems and technology.

