SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) is highlighting the growing need for skilled Information Technology (IT) workers in Illinois and a path for acquiring the skills needed for those jobs through apprenticeship opportunities during National Apprenticeship Week (Nov 15-19, 2021).

IT remains one of the most in-demand skilled labor sectors in Illinois as more companies expand remote or off-site working opportunities and seek higher performing software for day-to-day operations.

Through a multi-year federal grant, ICCB has developed the Customized Apprenticeship Program- Information Technology, or CAP-IT, at ten community colleges throughout the state to help people looking for higher-paying stable careers gain the skills necessary through paid work-based apprenticeships.

“The pandemic has accelerated the desire of many individuals to find opportunities that lead to better life outcomes and CAP-IT is a tremendous opportunity to be paid while training for a new career, especially those in underserved communities,” said ICCB executive director, Brian Durham.

The CAP-IT program has helped nearly 600 people since the program began in 2019, many who are minority or low-income individuals.

There are more than 32,000 current job openings in Illinois for computer technicians and over 61,000 open positions for software developers and quality analysts according to the latest Illinois Community College Economic Impact Study released in September.

Just five years after graduation, Illinois community college students completing IT programs earned an average yearly salary of nearly $45,000.

The ten CAP-IT partnering colleges are:

City Colleges of Chicago (Chicago)

College of Lake County (Grayslake)

Article continues after sponsor message

Illinois Central College (Peoria)

Joliet Junior College (Joliet)

Kishwaukee College (Malta)

Lincoln Land Community College (Springfield)

Oakton Community College (Des Plaines)

Parkland College (Champaign)

Rend Lake College (Ina)

Richland Community College (Decatur)

About the Illinois Community College Board

The Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) is the state coordinating organization for the Illinois Community College System - the third largest in the country and the leading public workforce development trainer in the state. The ICCB has statutory responsibility for administering state and federal grants to community college districts and adult education providers and managing high school equivalency testing for Illinois. Illinois community colleges serve over 600,000 residents each year in credit, noncredit, and continuing education courses. Illinois is home to 48 colleges in 39 community college districts which provide high quality, accessible, cost-effective educational opportunities to the entire state.

More like this: