CHICAGO - Amplifying the agency’s focus on safe and reliable utility service, the Illinois Commerce Commission has created three new Electrical Field Inspector positions to conduct inspections and investigate accidents in communities across the Ameren Illinois, ComEd, MidAmerican, and Mt. Carmel electric service territories. The new electrical inspectors will complement the electrical engineers currently on staff, all of whom will be led by an Assistant Director of Engineering. Additionally, the Commission has posted an Electrical Engineer II position to further increase staffing levels in the Safety & Reliability Division of the Public Utilities Bureau.

“Much of the work conducted by the Illinois Commerce Commission is highly technical in nature, by bringing on more technical staff, we are building a stronger foundation to support the complex issues faced by our Public Utilities Bureau,” said Chairman Carrie K. Zalewski. “Each of these new field inspectors and an Assistant Director of Engineering will provide a much needed service to our state, and their addition to the ICC represents our agency’s commitment to ensuring the safety of utility workers and our residents.”

The Assistant Director will be responsible for performing complex managerial and supervisory functions in directing the activities of the Engineering Section of the Safety and Reliability Division, including the new field inspectors. This individual will work closely with the Director of Safety and Reliability to formulate and implement policies, standards and procedures for all operations within the engineering section of the Division. The Commission intends to fill this position in the near future to assist with the hiring of the new team of field inspectors.

Electrical Field Inspectors will be responsible for scheduling and conducting standard and comprehensive inspections of electric public utilities facilities, records, distribution systems, and vegetative management practices as well as investigating public complaints. In addition to identifying issues needing correction and communicating with the utility, the field inspectors will perform follow-up inspections to verify compliance and maintain proper documentation. Postings for these positions will not be available until 2021.

“Ensuring Illinois consumers have access to safe and reliable electric service and utility employees are not put at risk of harm are top concerns for the Commission,” said ICC Executive Director Christy George. “By creating and filling these positions we will have more staff in the field inspecting utility poles, equipment and facilities and conducting investigations. These new positions will also relieve some pressure off of our electrical engineers so that they can focus on other compliance matters with utility companies.”

Earlier this year, the Commission initiated a Notice of Inquiry (NOI) proceeding to re-evaluate the practices and procedures of public utilities to keep utility workers and the public safe and to identify needed improvements in the areas. The Commission anticipates a resulting report to be available for public view by the end of the year.

Applicants interested in the Assistant Director of Engineering or the Electrical Engineer II position should click here for more detailed job descriptions, experience requirements and information about how to apply.

