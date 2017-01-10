Name:  Ian William James

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents:  Melissa and Tom James of East Alton

Birth weight:  7 lbs 12 oz

Time : 8:53 AM

Date:  November 17, 2016

Article continues after sponsor message

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings:  Owen (13); Emilie (11)

Grandparents:  Bob & Cathy Walker, Oregon; Dan Henderson, Grafton; 

Debbie Henderson, deceased

Great Grandparents:  Karen McDonough, Meadowbrook; June Couch, Missouri; Gerald & Charlene Walker, Alton; Barb & Frank, Oregon

 

 