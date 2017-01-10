Ian William James
Name: Ian William James
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Parents: Melissa and Tom James of East Alton
Birth weight: 7 lbs 12 oz
Time : 8:53 AM
Date: November 17, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Owen (13); Emilie (11)
Grandparents: Bob & Cathy Walker, Oregon; Dan Henderson, Grafton;
Debbie Henderson, deceased
Great Grandparents: Karen McDonough, Meadowbrook; June Couch, Missouri; Gerald & Charlene Walker, Alton; Barb & Frank, Oregon