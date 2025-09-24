Ian O'Laughlin Named Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week for Second Time
Graduate student from Metamora wins men's 8k at SIUC Owen More Invitational with a standout time of 25:11.1, earning top honors for SIUE.
EDWARDSVILLE – Graduate student Ian O'Laughlin (Metamora, Ill.) from men's Cross Country has received Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors after his performance during the SIUC Owen More Invitational (Sept. 19).
O'Laughlin claimed first in the men's 8k with a time of 25:11.1. This marks the first time a men's runner has finished as the top runner since the 2018 season.
The Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors an SIUE student-athlete who demonstrated excellence in competition.