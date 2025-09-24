EDWARDSVILLE – Graduate student Ian O'Laughlin (Metamora, Ill.) from men's Cross Country has received Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors after his performance during the SIUC Owen More Invitational (Sept. 19).

O'Laughlin claimed first in the men's 8k with a time of 25:11.1. This marks the first time a men's runner has finished as the top runner since the 2018 season.

The Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors an SIUE student-athlete who demonstrated excellence in competition.