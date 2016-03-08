Name: Ian Dale Proffer

Parents: Ava Tommy Proffer of Wood River

Birth weight: 7 lbs 13 oz

Birth Length: 19 inches

Time : 10:28 PM

Date: 11/4/2015

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Bentley (4) Reed (2) Tucker (1)

Grandparents:Mary Marin and Penny Price of Cottage Hills, Mark Hebblethwaite of Alton, Rebecca Hebblethwaite of Wood River

 