Ian Dale Proffer
November 23, 2015 1:28 PM
Listen to the story
Name: Ian Dale Proffer
Parents: Tommy and Ava Proffer
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Weight: 7 lbs 13 oz
Length: 19 in.
Article continues after sponsor message
Birthdate: 11/4/15
Time: 10:28 PM
Hospital: St. Anthony's
Siblings: Bentley (4), Red (2), Tucker (1)
Grandparents: Mary Marin and Penny Price of Cottage Hills, Mark Hebblethwaite of Alton, Rebecca Hebblethwaite of Wood River