COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that weather permitting, there will be periodic lane restrictions/closures along I-55/70 between the I-55/70/I-255 Interchange and I-55/70/Black Lane Interchange near Collinsville, IL, in Madison County, in order to allow Ameren Illinois to safely work on their overhead power lines.

Working hours will be between 7:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 19, 2017. Traffic delays are anticipated; motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

Article continues after sponsor message

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that travelers be patient, slow down, and use extra caution near and through this work zone. Please slow down and use extreme caution while driving through all work zones.

Additional information is available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

More like this: