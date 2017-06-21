EDWARDSVILLE – Interstate-55 north of Illinois Route 143 between Edwardsville was down to one lane as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday because of a multiple semi-trailer crash.

There were no injuries in the crash, despite two semis catching fire. Cleanup is underway for the accident.

Illinois State Police said the incident occurred at mile-marker 25 and motorists who can avoid that area in the upcoming few hours should do so to eliminate a bottleneck.

“Motorists should avoid that area if possible,” the State Police said.

“One semi rear-ended another and caused it to somehow go into another,” the State Police said. “One semi caught fire and the second unit also caught fire.”

